According to Korean media, the burger set at McDonald's in South Korea is known as the 'Tae Tae Set,' and it is highly popular among BTS fans 'Armys'

It is called the 'TaeTae' set considering the purple colour and the 'Borahae' associated with BTS it is only right to call it that how cute!

(It consists of Double Bulgogi Burger Large Set, McNuggets, and Oreo McFlurry, in South Korea)