BTS 'Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul' concert's live screening to be held in India on 12th March - Are you going to watch?

Finally, BTS has made its way to India, though virtually. To make our mornings better, it has been announced that "PVR Pictures will be hosting the live screening of the BTS Permission to Dance on Stage - Seoul: Live Viewing. The first show on 12th March 2022 at 2:30 PM at select 46 PVR properties in 25 cities across India will be available for live viewing and The recorded screenings will be replayed later at 6:00 PM on the same day.





The news came as a surprise for Indian ARMYs who had not expected this to happen that too on such short notice. The tickets have already been sold out for many shows proving the popularity of BTS in India. Mr. Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures Limited shared his gratitude, "We are extremely elated to be able to bring the magic of BTS for movie buffs on the big screen. We aim to make the most of this unique opportunity to maximize the coverage of the incredibly talented band's fans in India." He also promised to bring such experiences over and over again.





This is so exciting. Have you grabbed your tickets?