BTS pledges against hate speech and racism to support the UN's sustainable development goals!

BTS are the global ambassador of the UN's End Violence campaign. And they always regularly participate in the UN's new campaign for youth and try to make a change for good. This time also BTS have pledged against making hate speeches and racism to support United Nation's new campaign. The post read "If we believe there's hope, we will find the way. We stand against racial discrimination and hate speech."

The UN's new campaign aims to achieve "Sustainable Development Goals—our shared vision to end poverty, rescue the planet and build a peaceful world. The time has come for a global movement that will drive a better recovery and deliver the 2030 promise—by mobilizing individuals, families, communities, businesses, cities and countries to make the Sustainable Development Goals their own."





With such a massive fanbase BTS is surely going to make a change. The ARMY, as the BTS fandom is called, made a 'Matchamillion' campaign to match BTS's one million donations to Black Lives Matter campaign. They also regularly organize charity drives in calamity hit places and to support vulnerable and underprivileged groups.