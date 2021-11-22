BTS RM clears the air with James Corden over his controversy with the ARMYs

BTS made their appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' which is part of their US activities. While on the show, BTS RM being the gentleman that he is, took the matter into his own hands and cleared the air regarding the controversy of James Corden with the ARMYs.





Back in September when BTS marked their attendance at the 76th United Nations General Assembly, Corden made some comments which were highly criticized by the fans, so much so they wanted to 'cancel' Corden.





Well, it seems like the matter has been solved finally when during the show RM asked Corden, "In some hot water with ARMYs? Are you alright?" to which Corden clarified his side of the story and assured them he didn't mean to offend anyone with his comments. Not only that, he even apologized to BTS.





RM elegantly handled the matter and said to Corden, "James, it's alright. We appreciate your apology. We just wanted to clear the air." ARMYs appreciated RM for being a spokesperson for them and for handling the matter personally, again showing RM and BTS members considerate behaviour towards the ARMYs.





Do you think Corden should be left off the hook now?















