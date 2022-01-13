BTS' RM's comment on Jungkook's recent post left everyone in fits of laughter

Jungkook has recently been posting his boxing practice videos on Instagram, stealing everyone's heart with his charisma. While the ARMYs are completely flustered by his moves, BTS' leader RM was seen pulling his leg in the comment section. On his latest workout video, RM wrote a hilarious comment, "Jungkook, for now, it was my mistake/ I'm sorry" to which the maknae replied "pardon?" jokingly. The ARMYs were quick to understand why he wrote that. The seniors love to joke about how Junkook is getting really strong and they are scared of him since he can carry any of them easily.





Other members also left comments, V was impressed with his skills and wrote "You're good", while J-hope amusingly wrote the noises JK made while practising. This interaction couldn't have been any more wholesome, don't you think? If you haven't checked out Jungkook's video on Instagram, click the link below!