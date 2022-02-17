BTS' RM's reacts to South Korean Olympic speed skater Kwak Yoon Gy's dance, the latter responds

BTS' RM who has been closely following '2022 Beijing Winter Olympics' and is actively supporting his country, yesterday took to his personal Instagram account to share his reaction to South Korean Olympic speed skater Kwak Yoon Gy's celebratory dance on BTS' superhit song "Dynamite" after the player won the silver medal for the men's 5000-meter relay for short track.





RM wrote, "Mr Yoon Gy, I saw [your] 'Dynamite' well." He was also heard appreciating the player during the video. In the following story, RM being RM, he took a fun jab at fellow member and rapper SUGA whose name is also Yoongi. He wrote along with the picture, "Please also take care of our Yoongi hyung."





When the speed skater Kwak Yoon Gy saw the video, he couldn't keep his calm and shared his excitement and happiness with his fan. This small but cute interaction left the netizens more than pleased. Not only that, many even demanded the two to do Livestream together. Well, isn't this interaction an absolute treat for the fans of both celebrities?