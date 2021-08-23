BTS’s bodyguards reveal how handsome and beautiful Jimin is in real life!

BTS is one of the most popular boybands in the world and their security is of utmost importance to their company. Recently, BTS’s bodyguards did a small web show called ‘Comment Defenders’ where the guests read comments from fans and open up the truth behind it. ‘The Himchan’ security company CEO Yang Tae il, a bodyguard for 14 years and Jeong Seung Min, a bodyguard for 25 years, were the BTS bodyguards who went on the show.





A fan said how an African-American bodyguard for BTS during their Speak yourself tour gushed about Jimin’s beauty and kindness and how do the Korean bodyguards feel about the American one’s statements. Tae Il revealed that he was their bodyguard when they performed at the Jamsil Olympics stadium and was stationed outside their dressing room.





Tae Il said that he has seen many idols without makeup and Jimin was very pretty even without makeup. Seung Min added that Jimin’s body is well balanced and even without mentioning his well-proportioned body, Jimin has bright skin and his face is very pretty. Taeil said that Jimin has “wet eyes” which lets out “sexiness”. They also said that at least 200-300 bodyguards are assigned to protect BTS from any kind of attack.