BTS’s JIMIN on his Grammy outfit and dancing barefoot on ‘BLACKSWAN’

BTS members dance and sing like a dream and ARMY’s cannot get enough of their beauty and talent. Among all of them, Jhope, Jimin and Jungkook are trained dancers. Jimin graduated from a Classical Dance school at the top of his class. His movements especially in classical dance-influenced performances are very fluid and soft that ARMY’s get mesmerised by his movements.





One such performance is BLACKSWAN, the choreography for this song is inspired by classical dances. Jimin chose to dance barefoot for this song because he thinks that the type of shoes, he wears affects his movements. Jimin says that, “I think it’s got to be barefoot when I’m doing a classic style dance. It looks sharp and attractive when I wear dress shoes, but it always feels more natural to express myself barefoot. It’s more dynamic, I guess you could say.”





Jimin is also very particular with his performance outfits and for his Grammy performance of Dynamite, BTS chose a funkier version of classic suits. Jimin said that “it all depends on what kind of outfit I wear, where I am for a given part, and how much I weigh. There’s a pronounced difference to the way a dance looks and feels based on how much I weigh. I think the dance and outfit were a good match in Dynamite.”





Their work ethics and determination to always give their best inspires ARMY’s to do their best in their own lives. One of many reasons why ARMY’s are so much in love with them.