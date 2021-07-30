BTS’s RM opens up about his Drake influences and “Permission to Dance”

In his interview with Weverse Magazine, RM candidly talked about getting inspired by Drake and how he felt while working on his new releases. RM is the leader and rapper of the K-pop giants BTS. He is known for his 148 IQ and lyricism. ARMY’s are always inspired by him to work harder on their dreams. RM also recommends books for ARMY’s to read which has given a lot of young people a push to read more books. For their Map of the Soul:7 Album, he was praised by psychologists around the world for making more people aware of mental health and interest in psychology, especially in Carl Jung’s psychology.





RM said that he was inspired by Drake to make music back in 2009. He said that “ Drake’s the one who made me think I could sing, too, back in 2009 (laughs) and that’s what brought me all the way here. In the past I wanted to do something just like Drake—he influences Western music as the musical style he’s after changes”.





RM said that “Permission to dance” was a track that he had the most fun while working. He revealed that he has the most fun while singing and dancing, “Permission to Dance” had no rap parts because he thought that they won’t work in it. He said that “It feels amazing to give in to the song with your whole body and just laugh instead of thinking about it too much. I think that’s the power of the song. I wasn’t stressed preparing for it like I was with “Butter.” When it came to “Butter,” I had to think about what we should show off and how I could do that. I’m always careful not to be a problem within the group dynamic. But I didn’t really have to worry about that with “Permission to Dance.” Honestly, I felt like I only needed to add just a dash of the enjoyment I felt.”





A true leader indeed and a perfect gentleman to his ARMY’s.