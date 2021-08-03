BTS’s Spring Day: The longest-charting song in Melon’s history

Spring day is the longest-charting song on Melon Music charts, it has charted for 233 consecutive weeks as of today and it is still charting. The song has not left the charts for four years now, you can ask what is so special about this song? Spring day has a very deep emotional connection to South Koreans and ARMY’s.





The song was the lead single of BTS’s album ‘You Never Walk Alone’ released in 2017. The song was co-written by BTS members Suga, RM, Bang PD and many others. The music video was heavily inspired by the story ‘Those who walk away from Omelas’ by Ursula K. Le Guin. The music video and lyrics of the song talk about mature concepts such as “death, afterlife and closure”. Fans interpreted the music video as a reference to the Sewol ferry disaster that left more than 300 students missing or dead in South Korea.





Many critics have pointed out that the song transcends the language barrier and touches your soul, Tamar Herman of Billboard said that the music video of the song “transmutes ‘spring day’ from a love song into an ode dedicated to the dead”. ARMY’s also said that the song makes them think about their loss of innocence, loved ones or lost friends.