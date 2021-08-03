BTS’s Suga exposes the dark truths of the K-pop industry

BTS’s Suga is one of the most honest and truthful Idols in the K-pop industry. In his recent interview with Weverse magazine, he talked about the pressures of being an idol, the ambiguities in getting legal protection and how a company exploits their idols.





Suga said that because they are idols and their work is not defined within any time limits or constraints, it becomes very difficult to get legal protection as idols. Suga said that “since our job doesn’t fit the common conception of work, there are ambiguous boundaries when it comes to issues of legal protection as well.” Suga stressed on the fact that the legal system should change and work towards are more flexible and secure idol laws in the K-pop industry and its systems. Suga also mentioned how there are certain companies that do not listen to their idols concerns and care for their health. He said that many of these companies want their idols onstage performing cheerfully and only showing an enjoyable side of theirs to their fans irrespective of how they feel.





Suga specifically said that “I heard there have been times where a label will just say, do it, without any explanation to the artist, or, why are you talking so much? I think that’s the biggest issue and it’s destroying the industry. If you just see the artist as a product, how can they do anything creative?”.





Suga is so brave to stand up to a system that is built on the exploitation of so many idols’ lives. A true Bulletproof boy standing against all the evils of the industry.