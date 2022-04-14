Is BTS shooting their new music video in Las Vegas?

BTS members will be visiting Las Vegas again for Billboard Music Awards. And eagle-eyed fans have collected hints that BTS might be shooting their next music video there.





Fans noticed social media updates of the stylist who worked on BTS's 'ON' outfits and found out that she is currently staying with BTS's style director. Photographer Kim Yeong Jun who did photoshoots of 'BE', 'Butter', and 'BTS The Best' is also staying in Las Vegas. Lumpens crew is also there, specifically director Choi Yongseok who has worked in almost all MVs of BTS since 2014.





RM and other BTS members also told that they have some schedules in Las Vegas. What are your thoughts?