BTS Solo Activities Updates: Charlie Puth Confirms Collaboration With BTS' Jungkook

Guess Charlie Puth and ARMYs' dreams are finally coming true!









On June 16, Charlie Puth shared a video via TikTok announcing that he and BTS' Jungkook were collaborating for a single called 'Left and Right.' The single will be featured on Charlie Puth's upcoming album 'Charlie.'









'Left and Right' is a track Charlie Puth has been creating and updating fans about via a series of TikTok videos. In the new video, Charlie asks Jungkook to try singing various lines of the song before eventually unveiling a snippet of the completed version and captioning the video, "If we get 500,000 pre-saves, I'll drop it on June 24."









Knowing how excited ARMYs are about BTS' solo careers it would be safe to say that Charlie Puth and Jungkook's new song "Left and Right" will drop on June 24!









The two had previously collaborated for a special stage at the 2018 MGA (MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards) where they performed "We Don't Talk Anymore." You can check out the performance video below: