BTS Solo Activities Updates: J-Hope drops another set of concept photos for his upcoming album 'Jack In The Box

ATEEZ have been keeping their upcoming comeback lowkey.









On June 28, ATEEZ's social media accounts briefly posted a teaser image with a QR code before immediately deleting it. The QR code led to a 40 second audio file titled 'PROPAGANDA.'









In case you missed out on the teaser, here's the link to the audio file: https://wave.evolphin.com/IwtM7Y









Earlier this year, ATEEZ had announced their comeback by putting up posters in various cities around the world that led fans to an unlisted teaser video. The "underground" nature of their announcements seem to perfectly tie in with the ATEEZ universe, as music and art are banned in HALATEEZ's world.









Meanwhile, ATEEZ will be making their comeback with their album 'THE WORLD EP.1 : MOVEMENT' in July this year. Check out the unlisted teaser below!