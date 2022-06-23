  1. Home
BTS Solo Activities Updates: J-Hope drops another set of concept photos for his upcoming album 'Jack In The Box

BTS' J-Hope has dropped more concept photos about his upcoming solo!



On June 28, the BTS member released a new set of concept photo teasers for his upcoming album, 'Jack In The Box.' Contrary to his previous concept teasers, the new ones go for darker undertones. While he is surrounded by zombies in one set of pictures, in the other he can be seen playing around an office.



Meanwhile, J-Hope will be releasing his solo album on July 15 and a pre-release track on July 1. Additionally, J-Hope has been invited as a headliner artist to the music festival 'LOLLAPALOOZA,' making him the first Korean artist to ever be invited as a headliner artist.

