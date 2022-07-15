BTS Solo Activities Updates: J-Hope drops MV for his 'ARSON'

J-Hope solo is here!









On July 15, the BTS member released his solo album 'Jack In The Box,' along with an MV for the album's title track 'ARSON.' A powerful hip-hop track, 'ARSON' captures J-Hope's story of being put at a crossroads while facing the world.









'ARSON' has surpassed 7M views and 2M likes on YouTube within 11 hours of its release. Additionally, the album has peaked #1 in 29 countries including India.









Meanwhile, J-Hope has been invited as a headliner artist to the music festival 'LOLLAPALOOZA,' making him the first Korean artist to ever be invited as a headliner artist.