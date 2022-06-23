BTS Solo Activities Updates: J-Hope drops MV for his pre-release 'MORE'

BTS' J-Hope has dropped his pre-release track!









On July 1, the BTS member released the MV for his pre-release single 'MORE.' Going for an old school hip-hop vibe, the sunshine of BTS delved into this darker side for this pre-release. 'MORE's' lyrics showcase J-Hope's passion for music and how he still wants to do more 'MORE;' despite his numerous awards and worldwide recognition.









Meanwhile, J-Hope will be releasing his solo album 'Jack In The Box' on July 15, making him the first BTS member to promote as a solo artist with an album.









Additionally, J-Hope has been invited as a headliner artist to the music festival 'LOLLAPALOOZA,' making him the first Korean artist to ever be invited as a headliner artist.