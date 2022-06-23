BTS Solo Activities Updates: J-Hope drops photo teasers for his upcoming album 'Jack In The Box'

BTS' J-Hope has dropped more hints about his upcoming solo!









According to my previous update, BTS' label, HYBE, had announced that J-Hope's solo album will be releasing on July 15 and a pre-release track on July 1. This makes J-Hope the first BTS member to promote as a solo artist with an album.









On June 27, the BTS member revealed concept photo teasers for his upcoming album, 'Jack In The Box.' Dressed in white suit and black clown inspired hat, J-Hope can be seen confined within four walls in the teasers.









Meanwhile, J-Hope has been invited as a headliner artist to the music festival 'LOLLAPALOOZA,' making him the first Korean artist to ever be invited as a headliner artist.