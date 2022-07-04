BTS Solo Activities Updates: J-Hope drops teaser for his upcoming debut album 'Jack In The Box'

BTS' J-Hope has dropped a preview for his debut album!









Following his successful pre-release 'MORE,' the BTS member has dropped a visual teaser for his solo debut album 'Jack In The Box.' J-Hope will be releasing his solo album 'Jack In The Box' on July 15, making him the first BTS member to promote as a solo artist with an album.









Giving a sneak peek of J-hope's solo concept, the visual teaser also revealed a musical box with clowns and phrases like 'Still, not my thing,' 'POP!' and 'Say More' which are lyrics from his pre-release 'MORE.'









Meanwhile, J-Hope has been invited as a headliner artist to the music festival 'LOLLAPALOOZA,' making him the first Korean artist to ever be invited as a headliner artist.