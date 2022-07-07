BTS Solo Activities Updates: J-Hope drops teaser for title track 'Arson'

BTS' J-Hope has announced the title track for his upcoming solo!









On July 10, the BTS member released a new set of concept photo teasers entitled 'Arson' for his upcoming album, 'Jack In The Box.' Giving an interesting and ominous vibe, the concept photos have a dark undertones.









Meanwhile, J-Hope will be releasing his solo album 'Jack In The Box' on July 15, making him the first BTS member to promote as a solo artist with an album.









Additionally, J-Hope has been invited as a headliner artist to the music festival 'LOLLAPALOOZA,' making him the first Korean artist to ever be invited as a headliner artist.