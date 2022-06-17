BTS Solo Activities Updates: J-Hope to release an album, V allegedly preparing for solo debut

We finally have some updates about BTS' solo activities!









On June 16, two days after BTS announced that they would take time to re-evaluate the group and will start focusing on solo activities, it was reported that J-Hope will be releasing his solo album in the middle of next month.









This makes J-Hope the first BTS member to promote as a solo artist with an album. Additionally, J-Hope has been invited as a headliner artist to the music festival 'LOLLAPALOOZA,' making him the first Korean artist to ever be invited as a headliner artist.









Meanwhile, BTS' V might also be gearing up for a solo debut! On June 15, famous K-pop lyricist Kim Eana shared that she has been working with 'BTS' Taehyung' aka V on his solo album during an episode of MBC Radio Star. Kim Eana is often called a "goddess composer" and is famous for working with artists like IU, Taeyeon, VIXX, Brown Eyed Girls and V's close friend, Park Hyo-shin.









