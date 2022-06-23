  1. Home
BTS Solo Activities Updates: J-Hope releases teaser for his upcoming album 'Jack In The Box'

BTS' J-Hope has finally dropped the teaser for his solo album!



According to my previous update, it had been reported that J-Hope would be releasing his solo album in the middle of next month. BTS' label, HYBE, finally announced that J-Hope's solo album will be releasing on July 15.



This makes J-Hope the first BTS member to promote as a solo artist with an album. 



Additionally, HYBE revealed that a track will be pre-released on July 1. "J-Hope's solo album, as expressed in the title of the album 'Jack In The Box', represents his aspirations to break the mold and grow further. Starting with his pre-released track to be released on July 1st, diverse content to show j-hope's creative identity as an artist will be introduced," HYBE stated.



Meanwhile, J-Hope has been invited as a headliner artist to the music festival 'LOLLAPALOOZA,' making him the first Korean artist to ever be invited as a headliner artist.

