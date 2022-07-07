BTS Solo Activities Updates: J-Hope reveals tracklist for his upcoming solo album 'Jack In The Box'

BTS' J-Hope has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming solo debut album.









On July 7, the BTS member revealed the track list for his solo debut album 'Jack In The Box.' According to the track list, J-Hope will be releasing a total of ten tracks. The tracks include the pre-release 'More,' in addition to 'Intro,' 'Pandora's Box,' 'STOP,' '= (Equal Sign),' 'Music Box: Reflection,' 'What If,' 'Safety Zone,' 'Future' and 'Arson.'









J-Hope is set to make his comeback on July 15. This makes it his first solo comeback in nearly 4 years and also makes him the first BTS member to promote as a solo artist with an album.









Meanwhile, J-Hope has been invited as a headliner artist to the music festival 'LOLLAPALOOZA,' making him the first Korean artist to ever be invited as a headliner artist.