BTS Solo Activities Updates: Jungkook's Collab Charts #1 on India's IMI International Top 20 Singles

Indian ARMYs' just proved Jungkook's increasing popularity in India!









On July 4, the IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart, the significant chart for international songs in India, revealed that 'Left And Right' by Charlie Puth and BTS' Jungkook had debuted at #1. This makes Jungkook the first and only K-pop soloist to bag the top spot!









With this achievement Jungkook joins BTS as the only two K-Pop Acts to top the said chart. Additionally, the previous record for the Highest Charting K-Pop soloist on the chart was also held by Jungkook when Stay Alive debuted at #3.









Meanwhile, Jungkook is also the first K-Pop soloist to debut at #1 on Spotify India and had the biggest debut day and week streams for the same on India's Spotify.