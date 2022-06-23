BTS Solo Activities Updates: SUGA to release the OST of BTS' upcoming game 'BTS Island: In The SEOM' this month

'Prod. SUGA' is officially making a comeback!









On June 26, it was revealed that Suga would be releasing the OST for BTS' upcoming game, 'BTS Island: In The SEOM,' on June 28 at 10 am KST (6:30 am IST). Titled 'Our Island,' the song is produced and written by Suga himself!









In a video released on BTS' YouTube channel in April, Suga said that after he'd accepted the offer to do the OST, he started to have doubts. "Whenever they ask me to do something, I tell them I'd do it. But, I regret it the next day," he explained. However, he also stated that he had almost completed the song.









ARMYs can get access to Suga's OST by pre-registering for the game on the Playstore or App Store. As of now it has not been announced if 'Our Island' will be available on music streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music or MelOn.









Meanwhile, 'BTS Island: In The SEOM' is a video game co-created by BTS. Described as a story-rich puzzle game, 'BTS Island: In the SEOM' will feature the story of 7 friends living on an island. To celebrate the release of the game, the global boy group released an 'In The SEOM' version of their latest music video 'Yet To Come'.