BTS Solo Activities Updates: V Heads For Paris Fashion Week On A Private Jet

BTS' V has kicked off his solo activities!









On June 24, luxury fashion brand CELINE revealed that BTS' V would be attending the Celine Men's 2023 Summer Fashion Show in Paris alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa and 'Reply 1988' fame actor Park Bogum.









This marks V's first official solo activity after BTS announced that they would be focusing on solo activities.









Sharing photos of the private jet he took to Paris, V showed off his comfortable yet chic airport fashion. Additionally, his pictures hinted that all three celebrities had travelled to Paris together.









Meanwhile, V might also be gearing up for a solo debut. Famous K-pop lyricist Kim Eana shared that she has been working with 'BTS' Taehyung' aka V on his solo album during an episode of MBC Radio Star.









