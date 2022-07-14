BTS Solo Activities Updates: Wooga Squad talk about their friendship 'IN THE SOOP'

'IN THE SOOP : Friendcation' just gave us another sneak peak!









A spin-off of HYBE's popular 'IN THE SOOP' concept, that has previously starred BTS and SEVENTEEN, 'IN THE SOOP : Friendcation will feature BTS' V enjoy a beach trip along with his Wooga Squad.









Who are the members of the Wooga Squad?





Wooga Squad consists of 5 famous South Korean celebrities!





BTS' V - The youngest of the group, born in 1995





Park Hyung-Sik - Born in 1991





Choi Woo-Shik - Born in 1990





Peakboy - Born in 1989





Park Seo-Joon - The eldest of the group, born in 1988









Why is it called 'Wooga Squad?'





Based on explanation by V, Wooga Squad is the abbreviation for 'Woori-ga Gajok-inka? ' which translates to 'Are we Family? ' because they spend a lot of time together and are close knit.









Where can I watch 'IN THE SOOP' with Wooga Squad?





'IN THE SOOP : Friendcation' will air on weekly on Disney Plus Hotstar at 11 PM KST (7:30 PM IST) in India. Additionally, the spin-off will be made available worldwide shortly after the Korea release date. No date has been set for the worldwide release.