BTS In The Soop Season 2 Coming! All that you need to know about it!

BTS In The Soop is a vacation type variety vlog that BTS does to relax and re-energise themselves. They basically go to a secret location away from the media gaze and spend their time camping, painting, learning new games and cooking for themselves etc.





In the Soop Season 2, the teaser revealed that the company actually built a mansion for BTS complete with a Tennis court, swimming pool, trekking tracks etc. The whole location is hidden amongst the thick and lush forests.

From the information given to BTS's Japan Fancafe, we know that the release schedule is from 15 October to 20 November. The episodes will be uploaded to Weverse, PC web and TV APP every Friday at 10 PM. It will have five episodes in total with each episode having 70 minutes run time. Apart from the original episode the Behind the Scene episodes will be made available on 19th November, it will be 6 episodes with each having a ten minute run time. The subtitles will be made available in English, Korean, Japanese and Chinese. The official photos will be released from 16 October to 20th November. We are approximated at 90 cuts.