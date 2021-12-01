BTS speaks against Anti-Asian racism during their live tour

BTS members are swamped with their live tour 'Permission To Dance On Stage,' but even during their hectic schedules and exhausting concerts, they are not stopping to bring pride to the ARMYs. Recently, after their first in-person concert BTS talked about Anti-Asian racism.





Kim Nam-joon, otherwise known as RM, said,"When we talk about Asian hate, our path, all the awards and our music, we just hope that this can truly help every Asian in the world, especially who live in the countries abroad,” He further extended their support and said, “If there is something that we can help ... we’re always open. We’ll try to expand the variety and stop the discrimination and racism.”





It's heartwarming to see that how gigantic they have become, and yet they have not forgotten their roots. To capitalize on your popularity appropriately when all the eyes in the world are on you is simply an example of their humility and respect for their origin.





Don't you think other big celebrities should also learn to speak for the issues that are relevant when standing on the world stage?



