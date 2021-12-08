BTS' Suga x IU: Five powerful female artists' Min Yoongi has collaborated with so far!

Five powerful female artists' BTS' Suga has collaborated with.

BTS' Suga and renowned K-Pop singer IU are creating buzz for all the right reasons. For the uninitiated, Suga of BTS and IU are collaborating on a new single which is a part of the latter's comeback. The news of the same has surprised many. The song is all set to come out on May 6. The news of their collaboration was confirmed by IU's agency EDAM Entertainment. Though many details about the song are not revealed yet, IU's agency mentioned that the singers related to each other's music and also their common age played an important factor in collaboration. "As musicians of the same age, the two singers were able to relate to one another and use that as a foundation for exchanging opinions. They created their own unique synergy, which is reflected in their song," said the agency, as per a Soompi report. Well, as many are looking forward to the release of the song, this isn't the first Suga has collaborated with a female artist. In the past, he has collaborated with many talented female artists. Without further ado, check out the list of the same.

Halsey

It is a known fact that Halsey collaborated with BTS on their hit song "Boy With Luv." ARMY went berserk when the music video for the same was released. A few days ago, it broke the internet by becoming the fastest music video to reach 750 million views on YouTube for a K-pop group. Post Halsey's collaboration with BTS, Halsey surprised everyone when she revealed her collaboration with BTS' Suga for her new album, Maniac. The song is titled SUGA's Interlude. The song became a huge hit among their fans all over the world.

Lee Sora

Lee Sora and Suga collaborated for her song "Song Request" which became a huge hit among their fans. As per reports, Song Request was written by Epik High's Tablo and Suga, and Tablo composed it with Dee.p. Fans loved the chemistry between Lee Sora and Suga. This was Suga's first time featuring in another artist's track since his debut.

Suran

Suga who is also known as August D collaborated with Suran for a song titled "So far Away" and it blew up the internet within no seconds. It was released on August 16, 2016, by BigHit Entertainment. Previously, Suga produced Suran's chart-topping song Wine, which also won an award.

Heize

Heize's song "We Don't Talk Together" is said to be a masterpiece. The single was produced by Yoongi and composed by Suga, Heize, and El Capitxn, with lyrics by Suga and Heize.