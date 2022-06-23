BTS' Taehyung aka V's favourite K-dramas (with links)

When I was little I believed in fairy tales, my favourite character was Prince Charming, not because he was a Prince or he was rich and had a castle but because he always saved the girl in distress. And of course I wanted to be that girl. Later life showed me reality and it was hard to cope with what I got... No prince Charming for me. And then I've stepped into King: Eternal Monarch and there you were! Lee Gon! Such an amazing character, so down-to-earth, caring, pursuing his goals and never giving up fighting to save the distress girl he loved and that scene in a white steed saying "she is the future queen of Korea" is every girls dream . And I just couldn't stop wanting to watch you in other dramas.. I saw them in a row. I found myself dazzled by your performances and questioned myself "Why?" Simply because you brought me back my fairy tale. Because you are so talented and gifted that you can touch our heart and soul and give us strength to keep believing that somewhere outthere there is a Prince Charming just like you! Lee Minho (이민호) 감사 해요.