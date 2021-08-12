BTS: Top 3 B-side tracks

BTS has so many popular songs in their discography. ARMY’s love everything that BTS releases because all of their songs are so amazing. They have songs that you could listen to when you are happy, sad, heartbroken, dejected, in a party mood, in short, they have songs that fit every mood. But they also have some hidden gems that only ARMy’s know about. These are our top 3 B-side tracks from them.





1. Sea: One of the most emotional songs that BTS ever put out. They sang about their struggles of debut days, their desperation to succeed and their hopeless dreams. The song was written and composed by RM, Suga and J-hope. They sing “Where there is hope, there is always Hardship” emphasizing on the fact to never give up on one’s dreams. This is ARMY’s go-to song to get motivated.





2. Path: This song was included in their ‘2 cool 4 skool’. It was also written by RM, Jhope and Suga. Bang PD also co-wrote this song with them. This song is an emotional roller coaster for ARMY’s because they were literally singing about if they will succeed in life or not. Suga raps that he is “no longer barefoot, wearing shoes called bangtan”. This could be essentially seen as BTS mapping out their own success.





3. Born Singer: This was an adapted song of J-cole’s original ‘Born Sinner’. BTS members performed it for ARMY live during the muster event. This song was also written by RM, J-hope and Suga, they were crying while performing this song. It is a very personal rendition and talks about all their dreams and hopelessness.