BTS: Top 3 TAECHIWITA memes by ARMYs

When the BTS Muster Sowoozoo concert happened, ARMY’s rejoiced to see members performing Suga’s solo mixtape Daechiwita. There were so many memorable moments throughout their performances, like Jungkook singing Still with you, Jimin rapping on Daechiwita, all of them dancing on J-hope’s solo remix Chicken noodle soup. But what stayed in the minds of ARMY’s was a very special moment called “TAECHIWITA”. BTS’s V dressed up in hanbok as a prisoner for Daechiwita performance, but the ARMY’s were so struck by his look that they started to make memes on TAECHIWITA.





1. Taechiwita in the genius lab: If you are an ARMY, you know that V’s one true wish is to rap on Agustd mixtape. So, ARMY’s clowned V by editing his “Taechiwita” version into the genius lab, which is Suga’s lab.





2. Taechiwita as Captain sparrow: This is one of the most iconic ones. ARMY’s edited V’s face unto Jack Sparrow’s face from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie. This edit is so well done and proves how talented ARMY’s really are.





3. Taechiwita as that cricket fan: This one is definitely done by our Desimys. They perfectly matched V’s face onto the already famous meme, giving us a perfect reaction meme.





Both BTS and their ARMY are equally talented. ARMY’s skills are even feared by BTS and they have actually asked ARMY’s to not make memes on them, especially after filming RUN episodes.