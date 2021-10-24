BTS, TXT and Squid Game nominated for the People's Choice Awards - Will they win?

Yes! The people's Choice Awards nominations are out and BTS has received four nominations including The song of 2021 for "Butter", two nominations for The Music Video of 2021 for "Butter" and "My Universe" and The group of 2021.





Whereas, TXT has bagged their first-ever nomination at People's Choice Award for The New Artist of 2021. Along with that, with no surprise, "Squid Game" has been nominated for "The Bingeworthy Show of 2021".





However, the question is, Will any of them win the award for their respective categories? During the Grammys, BTS was left empty-handed despite giving the biggest hit of the year "Dynamite", proving the favouritism towards western artists.





Will it be any different in the People's Choice Awards? What are your thoughts?