BTS is the unofficial Kings of Guinness World Record, ranking 23 times on the list!

BTS are not only the Kings of KPOP, they are also the Kings of breaking records. They are the most popular boyband in the world right now and they are also dominating their western counterparts. With every new release, the group keeps making a new record and breaking an old record of their own. It is not a lie to say that they are in a league of their own.





With a dedicated fandom like theirs called aptly ARMY the group keeps flying past the sky. Their fanbase is the most dedicated one which is in a symbiotic relationship with their idols where the idols inspire them to do good things and the fans inspire their idols to do better. the fanbase all around the world collectively runs charity programs to help the poor and needy and also donate money on BTS's name to various organizations. BTS ARMY's in India recently donated 2 Million to COVID-19 relief camps to help the sick and needy patients.





Guinness world record has announced that BTS now holds 23 records officially. They are the most streamed group on Spotify, most followed music group on Instagram, most Twitter engagements (average retweets) for a music group, most viewers for the premiere of a music video on YouTube, most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours, most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours by a K-pop group, fastest time to reach one million followers on TikTok, most tickets sold for a live-streamed concert, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and many more.