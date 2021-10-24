BTS' V apologizes and leaves a heartfelt message.





BTS held an online concert "Permission To Dance On Stage" on October 24. However, due to V's calf injury, he had to perform while seated throughout the concert. But despite the injury, V participated and won our hearts with his commitment, although, some were left concerned for his health and others lauded V, he didn't leave a chance to win our hearts again and again.





Right after the concert V took to Weverse, a fan community and posted a message apologizing to his fans. He wrote, "I will come back better. You bought expensive tickets, but I couldn't show you enough, so I am sorry."





He just doesn't leave a chance to win our hearts with these lovely gestures. Hope he will get well soon.





Did you see the concert Army?