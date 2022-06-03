BTS' V steals the show at the premiere of 'Broker' movie

BTS' V attended the premiere of the movie 'Broker' starring his close friend Kang Dong-Won, and actors like IU, Song Kang-Ho, Bae Doona, and more.





He was apparently invited to both the Cannes premiere and VIP Premiere in Seoul by his friend. However, after visiting the White House and President Biden, Taehyung made sure to support his friend's movie by attending the event in Seoul. He even flew one day earlier than the rest of the BTS members. He also updated his Instagram stories about the event!





The premiere was attended by star-studded actors like Kim Soo-Hyun, Lee Min-ho, Kim Tae-Ri, Rain, Lee Byung-Hun, and more. Blackpink's Rose and Jisoo were also spotted at the event. Are you going to watch the movie 'Broker'?