BTS' V to sue a Youtuber who is commenting maliciously on various K-pop artists - Here's all you need to know

Recently, ARMYs brought a YouTuber to BTS' V's attention who has been commenting and spreading malicious rumours about various K-pop artists such as TXT, BTS, aespa, NCT etc on Weverse. When V became aware of it he left a comment warning the YouTuber "Oh?!! I will proceed with a lawsuit. I guess I can earn some snack money with this. Even mentioning my family and friends~ See ya!"





However, it seems like the guy didn't really understand the gravity of the matter and responded rather sarcastically, he went on to say "Breaking news) V has mentioned my channel on Weverse and has seen my videos. He shouldn’t have said that he could earn ‘snack money’ as that will just make it harder for him, but that’s just V for you. How much bigger will this channel get? This is the one and only YouTube drama channel that world star BTS watches."





Well, how can someone be so disillusioned is beyond us, but bullying K-pop artists have become a trend on the internet which is increasing with each passing day and this can take a toll on the idols heavily.





What are your views on this increasing terror of such online haters?