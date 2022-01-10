BTS V's self-designed 'Mute Boston Bag' sold out in 1 second

Each BTS member has been releasing self-designed merch and fans are treated by cute pajamas, notebooks, pillows, necklaces, and more. V, who himself is a fashionista & as expected, designed elegant "Boston Bag" and brooch sets. The official pre-order for his products were set to begin on January 11, 11 AM KST, and ARMYs all around the world were patiently waiting to refresh the site and quickly place an order.

But many were shocked because when the clock hit the time, fans refreshed the page and the product was already sold out! And yes, another history was made. It became the fastest bag to get sold out in the world. Although it is common for BTS products to sell out quickly, this time it was very fast. Words like 'Sold Out King' started trending on Twitter. Many jokingly shared that they won't hesitate to commit a crime if they see a lucky fan carrying this bag!

BTS members are known to sell out things, even if it's vintage wine or a shower gel that they are using! Also, the bag and brooch sets were so beautiful, that it isn't a surprise that they got sold out quickly. With more self-designed merch by other members to release in the coming week, competition will be fierce!