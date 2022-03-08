BTS will perform at the GRAMMYs again - Are you expecting them to win?

ARMY's are in for a treat as BTS will not only visit the GRAMMYs but will perform too. Last year, BTS performed their song Dynamite at the most prestigious music event for the first time. However, it was online and they shot the video from South Korea itself. This performance will be their 3rd time in a row, luckily which will be in-person.





ARMY's are well aware that they were nominated last year for 'Best Duo/Group' but lost against Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain On Me'. The whole Twitter trended with the word 'Scammys' and many boycotted the prestigious award show. Fans said that Dynamite charted so well at Billboard Hot 100, yet didn't win. BTS themselves were upset but gladly accepted the result and clapped for winners.





This time they are nominated for the same award 'Best Duo/Best Group' alongside Doja Cat and SZA's Kiss Me More, Coldplay's Higher Power, Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco's Lonely, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga's I Get a Kick Out of You.





The GRAMMYs is set to air on April 3rd. Will you be tuning in? What are your expectations this time? Do you think they'll win?