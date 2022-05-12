BTS wins 3 major awards at the BBMAs!

BTS took home three trophies for Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song with "Butter". This makes their 3rd consecutive year to win the 'Best Duo/Group', meaning they tied with the group One Direction for the same. This is also their 6th consecutive year of winning at the BBMAs since 2017.





They were nominated in 6 different categories including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist (excluding the U.S.), Top Selling Song (nominated twice with "Butter" and "Permission To Dance"), Top Billboard Global Song (excluding the U.S.), and Top Rock Song. Congratulations BTS!





However, this year they were unable to attend the award function because of their upcoming album. Are you looking forward to their album?