BTS won 10 awards at 'Japan Gold Disc Awards' - Don't you think Asian award shows should stop nominating BTS for every category?

BTS won whopping 10 awards at the '2022 Japan Golden Disc Awards' including 'Best Asian Artist'. Each year the number of trophies are increasing for BTS, I don't mean that award shows should stop accolading BTS for what they have achieved but my argument is that everyone these days already know that who will win, hence making the awards way too predictable. BTS is already a worldwide phenomenon, five fewer awards will not bother them but if those awards will be given to other groups, it may motivate them to do better.





Not only that, BTS is swamped with various other activities due to which they can't even make it to these award shows whereas many other groups who are also well deserved but less recognized always show up. I don't want to take anything away from BTS but I feel that award shows should now take BTS off the list from the nomination list so that other groups could be evaluated fairly.





What are your thoughts on it?



