BTS X Coldplay's 'My Universe' music video tells how music unites us all, in spite of our differences!

BTS and Coldplay collaborated on a new song called 'My Universe' and while the song was a huge hit, the music video for teh song premiered today. The music video has a very unique storyline that emphasises how music brings all of us together in spite of our differences and the resistance we face. The music video is directed by Dave Meyers, who has directed videos for mega popstars such as Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello.





'My Universe' music video is set in a post-apocalyptic alien space like the universe from Guardian of the Galaxies, where the music is forbidden and a policing group called 'Silencers' hunts you down for playing music. Dj Lafrique unites bands from three different planets namely Coldplay, BTS and Supernova7 to defy the ban. Throughout the music video, we don't see BTS and Coldplay physically present together, they are projected dancing and singing together only with holograms. BTS and Coldplay lead a musical resistance with other alien species and encourage them to fight against teh ban.





The music video can be interpreted as a symbol of the musical unity of humanity. The ban might be a symbol of hate that BTS faced in the western world when they first started gaining recognition in the US and other English speaking markets. Chris Martin and Jungkook harmonies along with being very magical also represent how music is something that can't be bounded to certain limits, it is limitless and universal. The holograms are literally them saying even when we are not with you there physically we will always be there for you, fighting, cheering and smiling alongside you. All in all, the music video is a perfect metaphor for music being universal which crosses all barriers of race, language and ethnicities to unite people together and inspire them.