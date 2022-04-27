BTS x Snoop Dogg Collaboration Update

Snoop Dog just reveled some new details about his collab with BTS!





On April 26, Snoop confirmed to The Buzz that he has already recorded his parts for the song and sent them to BTS. "You gotta talk to them, "but my parts are in," Snoop said.





Earlier this month, ARMY received a surprise when Snoop Dogg revealed that he is collaborating with BTS. While BTS and HYBE have not commented on the collaboration news, Snoop confirmed it in a conversation with The A.V. Club.





Meanwhile, BTS are gearing up for a June comeback. Do you think the BTS x Snoop collab be released in the upcoming album?