BTS's "Butter" has just been released, and it has completely melted our hearts.

During the countdown to the release of the year's most anticipated song, "Butter," BTS's second full English song, one of the members Jin said, and I quote, "A cheerful summer song that is somewhat soft and charismatic," and it was very much of what he said. 'Butter' is already on repeat in my Spotify playlist, and I think you should listen to it as well.