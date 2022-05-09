TW: Molestation, suicide, sex crime

BTS is making a comeback with "Proof" but unfortunately, they have gotten into controversy for one of the tracks named "Filter". Their comeback album has released a tracklist of three CDs and the second CD has a track named "Filter".

One of the track producers is Jung Bobby who has been accused of sex crimes and was indicted twice for physical assault and illegal filming of women without permission in 2020-21.

Jung Bobby is a member of the indie band "Autumn Vacation" who has worked with BTS and TxT. His ex-girlfriend was a trainee in the music industry who died by suicide and left a suicide note accusing him of the reason for her death. He was charged with sexual assault and molka (illegal filming of women). He is still on trial and has agreed to the charges of sexual assault but has denied illegal filming.

Fans had quickly pointed out that the song was recorded and produced in 2020 before the incidents came to light. Reporter Juwon Park tweeted how all of this could be easily avoided by just not including the track in the comeback album. One of the tweets also says "BTS has been doing campaigns about ending violence. I'm posing a fair question about why would they re-release the track they made with him".

Juwon Park has been receiving many hate messages from fans but Park said she was merely stating facts. There is a whole Twitter thread on this made by Park. Fans are waiting for Big Hit/Hybe to take action immediately to correct this.