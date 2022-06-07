BTS's J-Hope and TXT to perform at the Chicago's Lollapalooza Music Festival

The last time a BTS member was headliner at a music festival was when RM performed at a Korean Hip Hop festival in 2015. Now we have J-Hope as headliner for a major US music festival! His juniors TXT will also be making their first U.S festival debut at the event!





J-Hope will close out the festival on Sunday, July 31, 2022 alongside the star-studded lineup like Green Day, Jane's Addiction, The Kid Laroi, and Charli XCX. This makes him the first South Korean artist to headline any major US music festival. Will we get any TXT and Hobi hyung crumbs? Are you excited for their performances?