BTS's LAMB SKEWER DUO: SUGA AND JUNGKOOK

BTS members love to eat which is evident by their never-ending food sagas in Bangtan Bombs, vlogs and EatJin special Vlives. They love to eat and they always share their favourite recipes so that ARMY’s can also enjoy them. Suga and Jungkook took it up a notch and they even decided to open a restaurant in the past.





Suga loves lamb Skewers and he always ordered them. Jungkook also started liking the lamb Skewers because of Suga and his never-ending lamb skewer orders. Suga then started to take Jungkook along with him whenever he went to eat them and eventually Jungkook started saying that his dream is to open a lamb skewers restaurant with Suga.





Jungkook said that he will name the restaurant “Gochi Gojyeo” which means “skewered on the stick”. The skewer lamb couple refused to tell the name that they both came up for their restaurant because Suga is afraid that if they broadcast it someone will use it. “Gochi Gojyeo” is a name that Jungkook personally liked for their restaurant.





ARMY’s are waiting for an update on their lamb skewers restaurant. All of us are eager to know when they will open this restaurant so that we can go and treat ourselves to our “Billboard no 1 Tanies” favourite lamb skewers.