BTS's leader RM reflects on his past mistake and how it helped him grow!

BTS amazed the world with a very inspiring and charismatic speech in the United Nations General Assembly held in New York City. The matter of discussion for this session was the Sustainable development goal and as the Special Presidential Envoys for future Generation and Culture, BTS represented the Republic of South Korea in the UN. This was their third visit to the UN General Assembly following their visit in 2018, and virtual online visit in 2020.

BTS sat with the South Korean President Moon Jae-In to give an exclusive interview to the American news channel ABC News. The interviewer posed a very serious question to BTS questioning them about their views on gender equality and educating women as UN's core values whereas South Korea is traditional a very patriarchal society.

RM, the boy band's leader and a very eloquent speaker, said that "Personally, I received a lot of criticism regarding misogyny in 2015 and 2016, which led me to get my lyrics reviewed by a Women's studies professor. that experience, in turn, was an opportunity for me to self-reflect and question whether I'd been insensitive to gender equality. I want to do the best I can to take interest in the topic, learn and make improvements. That is my perspective now."