BTS's speech in UNGA sends out the message of hope and change to youth!

BTS is one of the most influential artists in the world with their dedicated and young fanbase called ARMY which stands for Adorable Representative MC of Youth, which might be true with what their idols are asking them to do. BTS attended and gave a speech in the UN’s General Assembly and around a million people tuned in to watch the band give a speech. BTS’s message was of hope, change and acceptance of the world. RM, the leader of the band started off the speech by proclaiming that with their appointment as the Special Presidential Envoys of Future Generations and Culture, BTS sent out a call to their fanbase to show them how they have spent the last two years living in a pandemic and how they are living now, they are going to share these Youth stories to the world through their speech. Jin continued that when one looks at those stories, they can’t help but smile as the youth “chose to say ‘let’s live on’ and pushed forward to continue living out their lives” despite the difficult and confusing times “where the future felt unclear”. Jimin lauded the youth of today and said that “these people recognized this time as an opportunity to take on new challenges, instead of taking life as it was given to them, at a standstill”.





Jungkook addressed the desperation and regret that today’s generation might face in the pandemic where they lost many precious moments and ceremonies such as graduations, entrances and concerts. Suga said that one could describe “it as a time of grief, mourning everything we lost due to the pandemic. In a way it was also a time that taught us to appreciate what we have always taken for granted, learning to cherish each and every moment from that point forward.” Jimin particularly mentioned that it was apparent that how these young people spent their time with nature, “feeling and looking after it in a way that must have been uniquely special”.





J-Hope finally addressed the need of the hour ‘climate change’. He said “having just spoken what we lost during the Pandemic, it goes without saying that it is simply unimaginable to think about what we might lose from the Earth itself?”. The rapper also agreed that even though climate change does not have a single solution it is a pressing issue that must be addressed. V stressed the fact that it is important that “one would not think about their future as a hopeless dark one. Because we do in fact have people who are actively seeking, thinking and working for the best path for our world and future.” Jin stressed the fact that instead of calling them the “Lost Generation”, they should be called as “Welcome Generation” as they recognize a generation of youth who greet change rather than fear it. Suga said that even if the steps are a little imperfect what matter is that they are taking that step to change the world for the better. The band also stressed the importance of vaccinations and called them the effort to bring life back to a new start.