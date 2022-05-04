bugAboo Set To Make 1st Comeback in June

Rookie girl group bugAboo are all set for their first comeback!









On May 5, bugAboo's label A Team Entertainment confirmed that the girls would be making a comeback in June. This will mark bugAboo's first ever comeback since their debut in October of last year.









According to media reports, bugAboo recently wrapped up the filming for their comeback title track MV. The track is expected to showcase a completely different side from bugAboo's debut.









Are you looking forward to bugAboo's first comeback? Don't forget to check out their debut track!